Throughout the pandemic, group living environments have faced difficulties avoiding COVID-19 and its potential to spread quickly among those spending their days and nights together in close quarters. While some summer camps concluded the season without a single case, others faced mass outbreaks.
Bayes Achievement Center, providing residential treatment for special needs and behaviorally challenged students has continued to provide its life-changing services throughout the pandemic – though it’s not been without its challenges.
“Although this is an unprecedented time for us here at Bayes, it’s so inspiring to see how our staff and teachers have met each challenge with grace and poise while maintaining a therapeutic environment where our students feel safe and loved,” Bayes Achievement Center executive director Daniel Bayes said.
Students ages six to 22 attend school together on the Bayes campus and reside in therapeutic homes shared with their peers.
“Unlike other schools where you might have hundreds of students coming and going daily to hundreds of different homes, at Bayes we currently have around 70 students who are all housed in our eight therapeutic residential homes,” Bayes said.
The residential treatment structure allows for a fairly safe bubble to be formed around the students and has been strengthened with the school’s approach to preventative measures. However, the school has still experienced their share of positive cases throughout the month of June, during which time three of the campus’ eight residential homes experienced widespread exposure.
“In most cases, once a residential home had a staff or student test positive, further testing would reveal that it had spread quickly within that house,” Bayes said.
Although most symptoms were minor or asymptomatic among students and staff members, some older staff members did develop flu-like symptoms. All who tested positive were quarantined in a designated “quarantine house” to live and work without exposing others.
“Because of the communal nature of our program, we have been exercising an abundance of caution since this pandemic began picking up in March,” Bayes said.
While there are no active cases among staff and students at this time, the achievement center is still taking precautions to ensure that they stay COVID-free.
“Some of the ways that we had to adapt our environment to make it safer was to significantly reduce the frequency of parent visitations, which was of course very difficult for our students and their families, but they were all very understanding,” Bayes said. Now, parental visitations and home visits for students are gradually being worked in again.
“While we recognize the risk of exposure to the virus, we also recognize the importance therapeutically for our students to see their families and for their families to see them,” Bayes said.
Work schedules were also changed to limit the risk of staff bringing the virus into the camp. Staff members that work in the therapeutic homes with students are on shift for four days straight, followed by four days off.
Contact was also limited between other houses and classes were transitioned to an A/B schedule, having half of their students come to the school on A days and the other half coming on B days. On the days not attending class at the school, students learn remotely from their group homes with direct instruction from staff support and teachers.
Lunches are delivered to the classroom or homes to prevent crowded cafeterias and PE class sizes have been reduced while outside field trips have been been limited. However, not all fun is lost for the year, students were still able to enjoy a fun summer full of activities with their fellow house mates and large group activities such as the school’s science fair and Christmas program will be going virtual for all to enjoy.
“While many of these changes have been challenging for our staff and students, they have done an outstanding job of being flexible and adjusting to this moving target that we call ‘COVID-19,’” Bayes said.
As opposed to summer camps and nursing homes that have become “hot spots” for the virus to spread, Bayes notes that enlisting the help of the Texas Department of Health and Human Services upon the first positive case is what has set them apart. The Bayes Achievement Center has relied on their team of professionals as a resource for exact protocols to limit exposure. Extensive monitoring, testing and frequent contact with county and health agencies has also proven helpful for the school.
