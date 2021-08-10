Barnes steps up as Scott Johnson Elementary principal

Proud to be a Hornet and a part of the community, Jennifer Barnes will be going into her 18th year at Huntsville ISD. Now, she’s turning a new leaf, as she takes on the position of principal at Scott Johnson Elementary and leads the school into a new beginning after a challenging pandemic year.
“It is an upmost pleasure to be able to serve as a principal at Scott Johnson Elementary,” Barnes said.
Barnes is a Houston native and went to high school in nearby Willis, followed by college in Huntsville at Sam Houston State University, where she met her husband and found a love for the community.
“This is our home, we’re proud of our community, we like to serve our community and we’re just happy to be here,” Barnes said.
Barnes started her career in education at Huntsville High School, teaching art classes for the first 13 years of her career, before receiving her principal’s certification and serving as interim assistant principal at Huntsville Elementary. Since then, she’s spent the past four years as assistant principal at Scott Johnson Elementary and will be returning for the 2021-22 school year as principal, with a focus on catching students up to where they need to be and creating a memorable return to normalcy.
“I think we’re all looking forward to getting back in the swing of things, everybody is especially excited just because of everything that people have experienced and been through in the last year and a half. It’s nice, especially for kids, to have routines and structure, something they can depend on,” Barnes said.
“For this school year, we’re looking forward to getting to know our kids, knowing where they’re at and filling any learning gaps. Most of our kids were in school, but still, some lost that last half of the year before, so it’s those important learning foundation skills they missed out on,” Barnes added. “We don’t want this to be a set back that follows our students, we know we have a lot of work to do and we’re ready to do it.”
Huntsville ISD schools will return for the 2021-22 school year on Thursday.