New leadership has been named to the New Waverly ISD School Board.
The New Waverly ISD School Board named Shane Barges as the president of the board, while Stephen Gregory was named vice president and Charlotte Swor was designated secretary during their Monday night meeting.
“Our board is always working hard with the students and citizens of New Waverly in mind,” New Waverly ISD superintendent Darol Hail said. “I am happy to see some new members in different positions and I am eager to see the direction they would like to see the board go.”
Trustees also swore in two new members during the meeting. Charlotte Swor, who was re-elected to her second term in November, and Leigh Anne Klawinsky each took the oath of office.
“Our board members work very hard and do not get a lot of recognition, but do get a lot of grief,” Hail added. “It takes a tough person to step up for this job, but we definitely have a great board and our students are in great hands.”
The next meeting of the New Waverly ISD School Board is set for January 20 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.