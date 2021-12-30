Band students win big at All-Region competition

A special group of Huntsville High School Military Marching Band students participated in the All-Region band competition last month, the first step in the All-State Band audition process.
The students auditioned Dec. 3 at Huntsville High School, the host site for the region.
Each student competed against other students from across the region on three pieces of music called “etudes” and “scales,” which have to be memorized.
A panel of five judges listened to the students anonymously and ranked them accordingly, with the opportunity to achieve District, Region or Area recognition.
Steve Mejia, Giovanni Badillo, Hunter Downey, Matthew Kim and Kaius Noble received District recognition, meaning they were one or two chair placements away from making the Region Band.
Fellow HMB students Natalia Pinell, Sophia Pinell, Allegra Williams, Layne Skains, Rosalie Jones, Aidan Hill, Eli Jones, Anthony Culak, Kameron Myers and David Mars achieved Region level and performed with the All-Region Band on Dec. 10 and 11 at Montgomery High School.
Mars and Myers placed in the top few chairs of each section and will now advance to the Area competition Jan. 8, 2022 at Delaney High School for a coveted spot in the All-State Band, which will perform at the Texas Music Educators Association Clinic in San Antonio in February 2022.
“I wish Kameron and David the best of luck as they represent our school and area,” said John Green, director of the Huntsville Military Marching Band.
Anyone who advances to State truly represents the best of Texas, as there are thousands of students trying out for very few spots in the band.
“I am very proud of the hard work that all the students put into this process. It has made them better players and as a result, will make our band even stronger,” Green said. “I’m excited to get the band back to normal since the long break from COVID and get headed back in the right direction.”
