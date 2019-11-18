Bailes to file for re-election, seeking third term

SHEPHERD – Representative Ernest Bailes has announced he will file for re- election and seek a third term as the state representative for House District 18, including Liberty, San Jacinto and Walker counties.
This past session, Bailes fought for property tax reform, public education, border protection and private property rights. He backed immigration reform, as well as pro-life, mental health and Child Protective Services legislation. His common-sense approach to the legislative process, coupled with his ability to build consensus without compromise, has proven effective as he navigates complex issues.
"My highest priority has always been and will continue to be the people I serve. I’ve lived in House District 18 all my life, and I want what is best for our area and our people," Bailes said. "We are a rural district with distinct needs, and it is important that those needs be addressed. As our communities grow and evolve, change is evident, but by working closely with constituents, stakeholders, and elected officials, together we can continue to do good things for our area. I look forward to continuing to be your voice in the Texas House."
Representative Bailes resides in San Jacinto County with his wife, Courtney, who is a schoolteacher, and their two sons, "Cinco" and Rigby. He is a business owner, beef producer, and very involved in his community.
