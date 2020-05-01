'Bad Education' is a Hugh Jackman showcase

I think we’ve always kind of collectively underestimated Hugh Jackman, not as a performer but as a stripped down, fundamental actor. Perhaps it’s because he got his breakthrough in superhero movies and kept playing in that sandbox for almost two decades, or perhaps it’s his love of musicals and showmanship.
For whatever reason, even though we’re often impressed by Jackman as an entertainer, I don’t think we give him enough credit for being a very good actor, scene-by-scene and line-by-line.
Then he goes and does something like “Bad Education,” to remind us all that he is owed some appreciation.
Jackman stars in the film – based on a true story of a scandal at a Long Island school district in the 2000s – as Frank Tassone, who at first glance appears to be an ordinary guy who’s defined by the dedication he brings to his job. As superintendent of the fast-rising Roslyn school district, Tassone has presided over better test scores, prestigious college admissions, and the corresponding acceleration in property values in the area. He’s beloved, respected, and devoted to his job. And then one day his job, and his relationship with his right hand woman Pam Gluckin (Allison Janney) are shaken to the core by a scandal. Suddenly, Frank has to contend with a meddling student reporter (Geraldine Viswanathan), an irate school official (Ray Romano), and a community that grows increasingly suspicious, even as Frank has secrets of his own that have nothing to do with the school.
While it’s based on a true story, and therefore the facts of the case are easy to look up, director Cory Finley and writer Mike Makowsky (who was actually a student at the school district during the scandal) don’t lean on that to create the conventional build of a ripped from the headlines drama. Instead, they offer something more compelling: A kind of mirrored structure to the story that allows us to see who Frank really is only slowly, through revelations that are often small and puzzling at first until they’re slotted into the bigger picture. The first shot and the last shot of “Bad Education” are compelling reflections of one another, creating a beautifully engineered, often wickedly funny, arc for the cast to sink their teeth into.
Jackman, as he so often is since his rise to stardom, is at the center of all this, which means it’s up to him to play the slow shifts in our perception of Frank while never really changing who the guy is at his core. He has to be the same man in the last scene as he is in the first, even though the film has spent the past two hours radically shifting the way we see him. That takes a certain attention to detail that some actors just can’t muster, but Jackman rises to the occasion with precision, emotional power, and sheer charisma. He is utterly believable in this role, both physically and psychologically, and it might just be the best performance of his career. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that he’s surrounded by top-tier talent, including Janney (arguably the best actress of her generation) and Romano (who’s quickly becoming an elite dramatic actor in his own right).
“Bad Education” is an expertly constructed, darkly comic look at American greed, vanity, and selfishness in all its often ridiculous forms. It’s an intimate story that nevertheless manages to reflect the world around all of us, and its magnificent leading actor serves to remind us that, even if you didn’t know it before, he really is just that good.
—
‘Bad Education’ is now streaming on HBO Now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.