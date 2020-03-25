With Walker County confirming its first case of COVID-19 last weekend, new regulations have been put in place to help flatten the curve.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department and Walker County Sheriff’s Office have been working to enforce a curfew, which went into effect on Monday night and requires all non-essential travelers to stay in their home from 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.
However, as cases rise in the region, the possibility of a stay-at-home, work safe order becomes more likely.
“We have not had to take any legal action at this time to enforce the curfew,” Walker County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tim Whitecotton said. “Our county has done a good job abiding by the order and only those who are exempt from the order have been out after curfew.
“The curfew actually makes our job much easier because only those allowed out are out and it is easier to identify violators or those who are participating in illegal activity.”
Harris and Brazos Counties both put stay-at-home, work safe orders into effect Tuesday, requiring all non-essential workers to work from home. The orders call for the public to stay home as much as possible, but the public can still order take-out food or visit the grocery store, but must refrain from gathering in groups larger than 10 people and maintain a social distance of six feet. The public is also asked to avoid nursing homes to prevent the spread of the virus to the elderly.
Many of these regulations have already been included in the Walker County disaster regulations, but have not been as strict. However, the situation continues to change each day.
“If a stay-at-home order is put into effect by the judge, we will begin to enforce the specific regulations,” Whitecotton added. “We are not exactly sure what to expect, but our county has been abiding by all of the orders recently and we do not expect any differently.”
Among the services and businesses considered essential which will still be open include grocery stores, pharmacies, healthcare facilities, convenience stores, auto shops, hardware stores, banks, gas stations, laundromats, dry cleaners and child care facilities. Those in stay-at-home areas are also free to exercise outside and visit parks, but many playgrounds have been closed.
“Although a stay-at-home order has not been issued, we have ramped up our patrols near the essential businesses to keep them and the public safe from criminals,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We will continue to do this during this situation and do everything we can to ensure the safety and health of the public.”
The penalty for violating curfew in Walker County is in lock step with the penalties set by stay-at-home cities, a $1,000 fine and possible six month jail sentence.
“We had our first order violation issued last night, but it was to a man who had drugs. We expect that most of the public will abide by this and it will allow us to capture those doing wrong in the first place,” Barnes added. “We are all in this together and we must all do our part.”
