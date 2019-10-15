Author to speak at Sam Houston State

Sam Houston State will host naturalist and author David Schmidly Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Sam Houston Natural Science and Art Research Center. Schmidly will speak about the natural history of mammals.
“Schmidly is a mammalogist and one of the top 10 biologists, not only in Texas, but across the nation,” said William Godwin, curator of the Sam Houston Natural Science and Art Research Center. “He is well known around SHSU for researching our archives and he is considered the foremost biologist on the natural history of Texas.”
Schmidly, a native of Levelland is a notable zoologist, served as the president of the University of New Mexico, Oklahoma State University and Texas Tech University. He is the author of nine books, including “Texas Natural History,” “The Mammals of Trans-Pecos Texas,” “The Bats of Texas,” and “The Marine Mammals of the Gulf.”
“He has brought his expertise to schools all over the nation and wrote many valuable scientific records,” Godwin added. “Attendees to his talk will find it very interesting and enjoyable.”
Schmidly will present information about his most recent book, “Vernon Bailey:Writings of a Field Naturalist on the Frontier,” with copies of the book available for attendees. Bailey, born in 1864 in Minnesota, was the first person to conduct extensive biological surveys of Texas, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Oregon, despite having no biology background. The book features correspondences and field notes spanning the majority of his life and career, collected and annotated by Schmidly.
“His work on Bailey is remarkable because he has literally re-traced his steps and research and added to his record of Texas natural history,” Godwin said. “Bailey was considered a ‘cowboy scientist’ and Schmidly’s biography really highlights the romantic element of the frontier and the conquering of the untamed west.”
The Sam Houston Natural Science and Art Research Center is located at 710 University Avenue. The event is free and is open to the public.
