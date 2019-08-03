Auditions to find Huntsville's next superstar begin Saturday

Huntsville is one step closer to naming its next superstar.
The live audition round for Huntsville Superstar begins Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Old Town Theater, featuring some of the top talent in Southeast Texas
“It is interesting to note that much of our talent has received the attention of producers for American Idol and America’s Got Talent – which goes to show the caliber of singers we have participating in this competition,” director Paul Shiver said.
The 12th annual competition will feature three months of live competitive performances and eliminations to narrow down the search for the next superstar. Contestants will compete for a $2,500 cash prize as well as the opportunity to earn a recording contract.
“We have a fantastic field of competitors this season,” Shiver added. “This is a competition unique to Huntsville and we encourage the community to get involved in person and online.”
The first round of the competition will feature over 40 contestants performing a one minute acapella song. The audience will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite contestant during the show.
“The participation of the audience during the first round is crucial,” Shiver said. “We feel that the acapella round is the most revealing for each performer, as it exposes your voice’s strengths and weaknesses.”
Patrick Canfield, 2010 champion R.L. Bell and Lacy Wilkinson will serve as the judges for the competition. During the month long breaks in the competition, the community will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite contestant each day. The contestant with the most votes will have immunity from elimination in the next round.
“Each year, we have seen the competition continue to grow, along with the talent of the competitors,” Shiver added. “We have had competitors from 8-80 years old. There is talent no matter where you look.”
Round one of the competition is set for August 17, with the second round on Sept. 21 and the finals on Oct. 19. All shows will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for children under the age of 12, senior citizens and students with a valid college or university ID. Tickets are available at www.HuntsvilleSuperstar.com or at the door.
“This competition would not be possible without the help of our sponsors,” Shiver said. “We have all kinds of businesses backing us, which goes to show you how important this event is in Huntsville.”
