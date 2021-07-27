As COVID cases rise, Huntsville Memorial Hospital tightens rules on visitors

As COVID hospitalizations climb in South Texas, local health care systems are tightening rules once again on allowing visitors.
Huntsville Memorial Hospital announced Monday that it will implement a more restricted visitation policy than what it had previously. The hospital will allow one healthy visitor into medical and surgical units with the expectation that the visitor and patient will be masked at all times. Two visitors will be allowed in Labor and Delivery.
“Though Huntsville Memorial Hospital has taken every known precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the contagious nature of the coronavirus means that a possibility remains that you could still contract the virus while in any public place, including the hospital,” officials said in a release.
Visitor Rules and Guidelines
• Visitors must be 18-years-of-age or older.
• All approved visitors will be screened for temperature, respiratory symptoms and possible exposure upon entry to the hospital.
• Visitors will not be granted access if screening is failed or refused.
• Visitors will be fitted with a screening bracelet, which must be worn at all times during the visit.
• Visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
• Visitors are required to stay in the patient’s room during their visit.
• Hand sanitizing will be required upon entry to the facility and at intermittent locations.
• In the interest of infection control, the visiting of multiple patients by one person will not be allowed.
• No visitors will be allowed in COVID patient rooms.
Visitation Policies and Procedures
• Visiting hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week in non-critical areas.
• ICU will allow one healthy visitor per day for non-COVID patients only
• ER will allow only one visitor per patient as circumstances permit.
• Surgical procedure visitors may escort the patient to registration and remain in the designated waiting rooms/lobbies during the patient’s procedure.
• Outpatient Procedures / Testing - Please avoid bringing visitors with you for testing, treatment and therapy unless needed. Visitors will be subject to the screening and protection criteria.
• Women and Children’s Health Services visitation guidelines have been developed to reflect the unique needs of the population served.
