The Huntsville Arts Commission met at the public library on Thursday, Sept 8, to discuss progress on the recent transfer of funds to Friends of Wynne to create a crosswalk mural downtown. Cultural Services Director Sarah Faulkner said the project contract has been signed and is in the process of receiving final signatures from city council members. The call for artists to complete the project at the intersection of 12th Street and University Avenue should begin next week.
The commission has requested $45k from city council for projects in the new fiscal year. Council is expected to complete approval of the city’s budget by September 20. Michael Henderson has given notice that he will relinquish his seat due to scheduling conflicts. Faulkner is in the process of vetting Henderson’s replacement.
The schedule for art shows in the main gallery at Wynne Home is set for the next 12 months. Paintings by Dennis Hickman are the next to be featured in October and will remain through the end of 2022. Hyper Realistic color pencil drawings from Jane Manthei will be installed in January of 2023. An installation by Derrick Birdsall will follow, featuring photographs of landscapes across Texas . An exhibit of family portraits by Molly Campbell will be next on show and the Area Artists Show will complete the year.
Faulkner requested additional ideas on potential projects to follow the crosswalk murals in order to begin research. Further discussion took place on the idea of park benches. Mike Yawn and Paul Ollie elaborated on the pros and cons of practical use, aesthetics and durability of different styles of benches, as well as the projected expense. Comparisons were drawn to alternate projects and stipends for artists in Houston and Palestine.
The next meeting will include presentations from grant seekers on October 13. Funding decisions on grant proposals will be made and announced at a special meeting on October 20.
