HUNTSVILLE — Since opening his salon, Justin Killingsworth has sought to bring the big city vibe to the small town of Huntsville.
His latest venture, Second Saturday, is set to not only go towards accomplishing that goal, while also supporting an area non-profit. The artisanal market not only gives small business owners the opportunity to display their goods to the public, but also supports the Rita B. Huff Humane Society through the donation of booth fees. Vendors selling goods from Scentsy to hand-made soap all come together in the Color Bar parking lot to give the community a chance to see what they have to offer.
This Saturday will be even more special with the addition of a bounce house provided by Jump Around Moonwalks and the Tamale Gringo food truck.
“Essentially it’s a couple of businesses that have come together and are working to bring community involvement as well as give additional funds for the animal shelter in town,” Killingsworth said.
The donation goes to good use, as the shelter receives the funding it needs and in turn hosts quarterly adoption events to get people involved with the animals housed there. Killingsworth hopes that businesses will continue to collaborate and bring local businesses to the forefront as well as get people out and about again.
“We’re really trying to bring The Woodlands and Houston vibe of getting out and enjoying a Saturday with some local shopping,” Killingsworth said. “It’s just kind of my way at the Color Bar to do what I can to give back and help host events for community involvement.”
Through this community involvement, Killingsworth also aims to revive the south side of the city and bring something new to the table for those inside and outside of the university. The movement has already proven to be effective as he referred to others starting their own markets and is looking to expand on the types of vendors he hosts as well.
This month’s market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 2405 Avenue I in Huntsville. For more information about upcoming markets, follow the Color Bar on Facebook.
