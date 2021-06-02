The believed shooter in last week’s shooting on Essex Blvd. has been apprehended by law enforcement.
Huntsville Police Department spokesperson Lt. Curt Landrum said Wednesday that deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant on De’Ondre Mills, 21, of Huntsville. Mills is being charged with two counts for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and is being held at the Walker County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000.
Police say that two individuals were standing near their vehicle at The Villages of Huntsville in the 100 block of Essex Blvd. around 10:38 p.m. on May 24 when a vehicle with two unidentified assailants drove by and began shooting at them.
One victim was struck in the back, while another had a leg wound from a believed bullet ricochet. Both were transported to a Conroe-area hospital.
HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said that several vehicles and apartments were hit from the shooting.
Anyone with information on this shooting or other similar crimes is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
