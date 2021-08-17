Arrest made in Arizona community shooting

HUNTSVILLE — Walker County deputies have made an arrest in the shooting that took place earlier this month near the Arizona community.
Jerry T. Mills, 33, was arrested on Monday.
Officials with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said that Mills turned himself in on his own accord after he was identified as the prime suspect in a shooting that occurred on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Julia Justice Rd. Responding deputies said that a male victim was shot in the chest, and that the suspect had fled the area in a vehicle.
The suspect’s vehicle was located abandoned about a mile from the crime scene, deputies said.
“Detectives were able to gather evidence and quickly identify a suspect,” SO Chief Tim Whitecotton said.
Mills is being held at the Walker County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault of a family or household member with serious bodily injury. His bond is set at $60,000.
