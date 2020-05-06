Arrest made in April Fools robbery

Nearly a month after an Huntsville man was robbed via physical altercation, the Huntsville Police Department announced the arrest of a man that they believe was involved in the incident.
On April 1, HPD responded to a residential address on Smith Hill Road in northern Huntsville, after receiving a report of a man being physically assaulted. According to police, the victim was walking down the sidewalk when a small black car pulled up and told him that he owed them money. The suspect — later identified as Marice Dontae Jenkins, 27, of Huntsville — then repeatedly struck the victim, causing serious bodily harm.
Jenkins was arrested Tuesday without incident after a month-long investigation led by Det. Rickey Roberts. He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on robbery charges with a $15,000 bond.
