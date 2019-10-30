Arnaud's Bon Santé brings healthy food options to food park

Arnaud’s Bon Santé opened last week as the family’s second food truck at their food park in Huntsville. The healthy food eatery opened after two years of deliberation in response to requests for healthier food options at Arnaud’s Cajun Kitchen and to represent the dietary disciplines of the Arnaud family matriarch.
“When I turned 35 I kind of became more health conscious … as you age, you have to take care of yourself better. I couldn’t find (healthy food options) here and I would have to make a lot of my own things, so that’s one of the reasons why I did it is for myself,” Arnaud’s Bon Santé owner Brittany Arnaud said.
Arnaud herself leads a plant-based diet, though Arnaud’s Cajun Kitchen’s famous shrimp and crawfish are available at Bon Santé as well.
“When you look up recipes for plant-based, a lot of things don’t taste good when you make them, so I started using our seasonings and doing different things just to make it my own,” Arnaud said.
Bon Santé mixes her native Texan flavors with her family’s cajun roots to create a new genre of food that she calls, “Tex-jun”.
Salads, bowls and wraps can be personalized with a menu offering a lengthy selection of lettuces, vegetables, nuts, proteins and dressings. The healthy “Tex-jun” dishes are perfected with Arnaud’s Cajun Kitchen seasonings, currently being switched to a MSG-free formula while maintaining their simple spice and plant-based ingredients.
“I kind of put my spin on it, I use avocados, jalapeños, shrimp, crawfish, so I kind of mixed the two (styles) to how I would normally eat,” Arnaud said.
Bon Santé caters to everybody with gluten-free wraps and house-made dressing selections, prominently denoting vegan, plant-based, ketogenic and paleo options next to each option on the menu.
“The way you eat and the way you feel your body can heal all kinds of stuff … If you eat well you just feel better, your skin looks better,” Arnaud said.
Pre-cooked and customizable meal-prep options that will supply a week’s worth of healthy foods are currently in the works. The meals will be customizable to dietary needs and can include macro nutritional planning, taking out the time consuming efforts of planning out meals, shopping and counting macro nutrients.
“For me, I’m a mom, I have businesses, I don’t have time to prep for myself … So for me to go and grab something and heat it up and not have to go through a drive through helps out so much,” Arnaud said.
Through Facebook and a website coming soon, customers will be able to order their meals a week in advance with pickups at Bon Santé every Tuesday.
Take & Go meals can also be ordered online and offer a quick rainy-day dinner with frozen packages of Arnaud’s Cajun Kitchen’s chicken and sausage gumbo, red beans and sausage and shrimp étouffée.
“People tell us that we need to be a restaurant, but I don’t ever want to be a restaurant, I like this … We are able to spend time with our family, kids, and I just like this environment better,” Arnaud said.
Arnaud’s Bon Santé food truck is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arnaud’s Food Park in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.