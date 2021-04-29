The grounds of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum was overflowing with girl scouts earlier this month, as members attended a community event to learn the skills of orienteering and the hobby of letterboxing.
Letterboxing is an outdoor activity where participants follow clues to find hidden letterboxes. It is similar to geocaching but no GPS is needed.
Likened to a treasure hunt, participants use clues, which may involve the use of a compass and various landmarks. The letterbox contains a unique stamp, an inkpad and a log. Once discovered, the finder will stamp their own personal stamp in the letterbox log and use the stamp in the letterbox to document the find in their own personal journal. They will also report their discovery online at the letterboxing website (www.atlasquest.com).
Daisy and Brownie Girl Scouts had the opportunity to make their own stamps and personal journals. They also followed clues to find a letterbox on the museum grounds. There are about 20 letterboxes in and around the Huntsville area.
Meanwhile, the junior and cadette girl scouts learned the basics of compass reading. They practiced using compasses and played games to help improve their orienteering skills.
The event was a success, with 45 Girl Scouts in attendance from the Huntsville area, as well as some attendees from Conroe and Cypress.
