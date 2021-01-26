The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Texas slightly jumped Tuesday, after nearly a week of declining counts as the state nears the end of what has been its deadliest month of the pandemic.
State health officials Tuesday reported that 12,851 people were being treated for the virus in Texas hospitals, after seven consecutive days of declining patient loads.
State records show that the Houston metropolitan trauma service area, which includes Walker County, has 18.8% of its total hospital taken up by COVID patients.
More than 34,700 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas, the second-most in the nation behind California. More than 21,800 new cases were reported statewide Tuesday. The Walker County Office of Emergency Management added 82 community cases.
Nationwide, coronavirus deaths and cases per day in the U.S. dropped markedly over the past couple of weeks but are still running at alarmingly high levels. The U.S. is recording just under 3,100 deaths a day on average, down from more than 3,350 less than two weeks ago.
