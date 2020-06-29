Area communities still moving forward with firework displays

While many Fourth of July fireworks festivals are officially canceled in light of COVID-19, the skies over some other Southeast Texas areas will still light up in celebration of Independence Day.
Huntsville’s Independence Day Celebration normally draws hundreds of spectators to Kate Barr Ross Park for fireworks and accompanying fun, but the city announced last month that other traditional programming would be canceled.
With the continued outbreak of COVID-19 in the Houston Metro region, citizens are asked to enjoy the display from their vehicles and are encouraged to practice the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control. Huntsville citizens are asked to park in any designated parking space near field 6 and 9 (Soccer Field) parking lot. Parking at the gazebo will also be allowed in designated spaces.
Parks staff, Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Fire Department will be at the park at 7 p.m. to ensure proper parking and social distancing are being utilized.
Pyrotechnics are also planned over New Waverly on July 4 north of Prosperity Bank.
The New Waverly 4-H Community Club will also be selling pulled pork to-go plates in the First Financial Bank parking lot from 3-8 p.m., or until they sellout.
Both shows will begin shortly after sundown, approximately 8:30-9 p.m.
