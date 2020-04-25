The coronavirus pandemic has prompted emergency aid of all kinds, and several Huntsville churches are taking another step in that effort.
Wesley United Methodist Church, Faith Lutheran Church University Heights Baptist Church and First Baptist Church, along with the HMH Auxiliary, will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, May 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Huntsville Church of Christ, located at 3737 Hwy 30 W in Huntsville.
Those who wish to participate must make an appointment online in advance, as walk-ins won’t be accepted. Schedule an appointment time by registering on-line at www.giveblood.org and log in to Digital Donor.
CFLexpress enables you to complete your health history interview at home and saves time at your donation, but must be done the same day as the donation (any time between midnight and your appointment time).
Donors must be at least 16 years of age and have parental consent or 17 years of age and older.
For more information or help with registering, please call Esther at 936-661-5867. Be sure to eat a good meal, drink lots of liquids (especially water) and bring a picture ID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.