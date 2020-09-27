Are you prepared for flu season?

Exhausted by the summer’s peak of coronavirus cases, area hospitals are now gearing up for flu season.
Even in a typical year, flu cases can strain hospital capacity. But now, the community will be battling two respiratory viruses simultaneously that can look identical to patients.
Many of the initial symptoms — cough, aches, shortness of breath — are the same. That could confuse both patients as they start feeling ill and doctors as they diagnose and treat. Plus, some studies show people can catch both viruses at the same time, but much of that research is still inconclusive.
“There are a few ways that we can differentiate the two viruses,” said Cheryl Briggs, an infection preventionist at Huntsville Memorial Hospital. “Flu comes on a little more quickly than COVID does, but we will really look closely at the signs and symptoms to help determine which disease a patient may have. Each person is different in terms of their symptoms for each of the viruses.
That’s why health care officials are urging patients to get their flu shot — the biggest defense in helping hospitals rule out the flu when vaccinated people show up sick during the season.
In August, Gov. Greg Abbott said the upcoming flu season could be “prolific” and urged Texans to “understand the importance of getting ahead of the curve” and getting vaccinated.
“If that leads to greater hospitalizations, coupled with the hospitalizations that we’re seeing for COVID-19, you can easily see how hospitals in this region as well as across Texas will be completely overrun with an inability for the hospitals to take care of the medical needs of everybody in the entire region,” Abbott said at a press conference that followed a roundtable discussion with medical professionals in Dallas.
Historically the U.S. has had low flu vaccination rates, with only 43.22% of adults and 61.8% of children in Texas received the immunization in the 2018-19 flu season, according to the National Immunization Survey. This year the flu vaccine could also protect people from a severe outcome of having both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
“The flu vaccine can reduce the prevalence of illness that is caused by influenza. It can also reduce symptoms that may be confused with COVID,” Briggs noted. “The vaccine can also limit the severity of the influenza illness, which will help decrease hospitalizations and intensive care admissions.”
The flu season runs roughly from October to May.
It’s hard to predict how bad this flu season will be, Briggs said. But she’s “cautiously optimistic.”
Hygiene practices have improved because of the coronavirus, and that might help slow the spread of the flu, too. People are washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing more than in previous flu seasons.
“It just takes one tiny droplet to get in your eyes, nose or mouth for a virus to spread. That’s true for both COVID and the flu,” Briggs noted. “It really is all about doing what we are supposed to be doing right now, like wearing a mask when you are out in the community, coughing or sneezing into your sleeve and social distancing.”