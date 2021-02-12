An extremely cold air mass that originated in Siberia has begun to plunge into Southeast Texas, swallowing the region with temperatures as much as 40 degrees below average.
The icy deep freeze could bring temperatures below 10 degrees Monday evening, and that is projected to be mixed in with a wintery mix of snow and sleet.
“The combination of both the cold temperatures and winter precipitation have the potential to significantly impact life and property,” meteorologists with the National Weather Service said in a Friday afternoon briefing.
Some parts of Southeast Texas may spend a week or more below freezing, one the longest bout of bitterly cold weather that has been experienced since the 1980s.
Weather experts say that hazardous road conditions will be likely, with sporadic power outages and frozen pipes all possible.
The first of the three systems will be arriving early Saturday evening and overnight, with a more-dangerous second system moving into the area in the early morning hours on Monday.
“This system will bring more significant widespread frozen precip accumulations, “ NWS said. “All combinations of winter weather are expected, starting out as freezing rain and transitioning to a sleet-snow mix across some inland portions as it exits the area.”
A third system will arrive sometime between late Tuesday night and Wednesday night with another chance of a snow-sleet mixture.
Temperatures on Monday night and Tuesday morning could be approaching records lows for February in Huntsville, which was a 2 degree recording in 1899.
—
Get the latest updates on weather in Walker County at itemonline.com/weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.