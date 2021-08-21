You are the owner of this article.
Architects release schematic designs for new Huntsville ISD athletics stadium, baseball/ softball complex

The soon-to-be-constructed Hornet Stadium will feature new stadium bleachers, press box, restroom and concession areas and a two-story field house. It will be built around the current Hornet Field at Huntsville High School. 

HUNTSVILLE — Architects have been busy this summer at Huntsville Independent School District, generating design plans for up to $127 million in academic and athletics facility upgrades.

Utilizing funds from the May 2021 bond approval, district leaders are moving forward in the design process for an on-campus athletics stadium and baseball/ softball complex at the high school.

Hornet Stadium will connect to the soon-to-be-constructed baseball and softball complex via a pedestrian bridge.

“We’ve spent the last couple of months having several meetings on the athletics improvements, and this provides a broad stroke of the design and what will be in the facilities,” said Ron Bailey, a partner with PBK Architects, the design firm selected for the project.

The schematic design, which was presented to the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday, is the first step in the design process for PBK Architects. Both athletics projects are scheduled to begin construction in early 2022.

“Once approved we will go into the design development stage, where we will provide more detailed design,” Bailey noted.

Hornet Stadium will be visible over the pine trees that will surround the baseball and softball complex. 

According to design documents, the athletics stadium will seat 3,800 fans for the home team and 2,700 on the visitor’s side. It will also include a state-of-the-art field house, press box and operation facilities.

Across a pedestrian bridge will be the baseball and softball complex, which will be built below ground level, due to the contour of the site. The baseball diamond will hold 824 spectators with 156 chair-back seats and below-ground level dugouts. The softball field will have a similar design with a 522 seating capacity. Both fields will be connected with a new field house and concession facility.

The $15 million baseball and softball complex will be built from scratch with artificial turf fields, a new field house, press box, restroom and concessions and hitting cages. The baseball stadium will have a capacity of 824 spectators, while softball will hold 522 people. 

The three athletics projects account for $50 million and makeup nearly 40% of the total project budget.

“It has taken a lot of time and patience to get us to this point. These projects are the furthest along because it’s the first of the projects that we will break ground on. However, the architects are also in the schematic design process on many of the academic enhancements,” said Dr. Scott Sheppard, the district’s superintendent.

See the full schematic design for the baseball and softball complex and the athletics stadium below. 

Download PDF Huntsville ISD Stadium Renovations and Baseball/ Softball Field Construction

