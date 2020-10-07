Built in 1976, Huntsville’s city hall is a simple block structure. The single-story building is in for a large facelift as part of a near-$18.7 million reconstruction project, that will also build a new city service center.
On Tuesday, the project’s architect shared his vision for the project, which is scheduled to add a free-standing second story for administrative offices and a new city council chambers.
“One of the biggest issues that we ran into was that we don’t have good information on the foundation of the current building,” said Randall Scott, the founding principal and CEO of Randall Scott Architects.
Scott said that his firm used architecture from Sam Houston Memorial Museum and other historic structures across the city to inspire their design for city hall.
The conceptual drawings included a two-story rotunda and a new council chambers structure that will extend to a proposed Town Creek expansion.
The presented plans would expand city hall from 16,000 square-feet to nearly 36,000 square-feet. Scott said that maintaining the current structure will save the city approximately $4 million towards the construction.
Randall Scott Architects is also working towards the design for a new city service center. The pre-engineered metal frame building is expected to take 10-12 months to construct with a six month design stage. The new city hall will take nearly 16 months of construction with an eight to nine month design process.
Both projects are part of the 2016 bond package, which included improvements to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure, as well as a new police station and fire station.
