Aquatic center, splash pad to have limited reopening next month

The city’s state-of-the-art swim center will reopen next month.
But don’t throw that swimsuit and towel in a duffel bag just yet.
It’s a limited reopening for the Frank “Poncho” Roberts Aquatic Center. Very limited. With strict safety policies, small groups and limited hours at the city pool and splash pad.
The splash pad will open on June 1, while the aquatic center will open June 30.
Strict rules
Safety precautions at the aquatics center will be include:
• 25 percent occupancy or 85 patrons.
• Operating from noon to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 7:30 p.m. The 30 minute break will be used by staff to clean and disinfect surfaces in the snack bar area and other areas as needed.
• Social distancing at both the aquatics center and splash pad.
Library, MLK Center scheduled to reopen
The Huntsville Public Library will open for limited hours beginning June 1. The hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Occupancy will also be limited to 25 percent, or 20 patrons, at a time. City Manager Aron Kulhavy said that proper precautions will be taken by the staff including wearing masks and gloves when appropriate.
Kulhavy also noted that rentals of the MLK Community Center will begin again on June 1, with 50 percent occupancy or 100 people.
City officials remind citizens to continue taking the necessary precautions to reduce the chances of infection or the spread of COVID 19 by thoroughly washing your hands, maintaining social distancing, avoiding touching your face, covering your nose and mouth when coughing and or sneezing, and staying at home if you feel unwell.
