April Farquhar announces bid for Walker County District Clerk

HUNTSVILLE — April Farquhar recently announced her candidacy for Walker County District Clerk.
Farquhar, a Republican, seeks to succeed incumbent Walker County Clerk Robyn Flowers, the longtime Republican office holder who announced earlier that she would not seek re-election.
Farquhar was born and raised in Huntsville, graduating from Huntsville High School in 2001 and from Sam Houston State University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Health and a Minor in Psychology. She began her career with Texas Alcohol & Drug Testing Service, Inc. (TADTS) in Huntsville at the age of 17 as a specimen collector. While working for TADTS, she pursued a higher education at SHSU.
Over the last 20 years, she has been instrumental in the growth of TADTS and advanced to office manager at their corporate office in Houston in 2015. Farquhar oversees the day-to-day operations of their six offices across Texas, managing approximately 50 employees. She also works closely with various state of Texas entities including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas Department of Family & Protective Services (CPS) and Texas Department of Public Safety, which use TADTS to manage their drug-testing program.
As a notary for the state of Texas, Farquhar assists in processing affidavits of records. She also provides expert testimony in various courts across Texas. Farquhar willingly sets up training when requested by clients including criminal/civil lawyers, district attorney offices and court judges.
While attending SHSU, she began volunteering with the Huntsville - Walker County Chamber of Commerce. Farquhar is an active member of Northside Baptist Church and volunteers in the group “Women of Northside”.
“I feel confident in my qualifications for candidacy for the district clerk’s office,” Farquhar said. “In conjunction with my dedicated work history, I am prepared to work tirelessly in learning all aspects of this office to ensure a flawless transition and that the office continues to provide accurate and efficient service to the public, while exuding professionalism at its finest. I want to ensure that this position is one that represents all residents of Walker County.”
Farquhar is the daughter of Mr. Robert Henry of Houston and Ms. Denise Henry of Huntsville. She has been married since 2010 to Dustin ‘Dusty’ Farquhar, an Operator IV for Walker County Precinct 4, and they have two children, Shealyn (7) and Beauxdon (3). She is the daughter-in-law of the current Walker County District Clerk Robyn Flowers and husband Mr. Gale Flowers and Mr. Martin Farquhar.
For more information, visit her campaign page on Facebook or via email at aprilhfarquhar@yahoo.com.
