Application papers available for November elections

The November election may still be four months away, but with nomination papers now available, the races are underway.
On the ballot in the Nov. 5 election are the office of mayor and all four ward council members within the city of Huntsville. Also up for election will be three positions on the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees and two positions on the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees. Two positions on the Walker County Hospital District will also be up for a vote.
Within the city of Huntsville, Mayor Andy Brauninger and Joe Rodriquez (Ward 4) are the only current officials eligible to run for re-election … prompting at least three new faces on the Huntsville City Council.
If interested in serving as mayor or on the Huntsville City Council, potential candidates should pick up a packet in person at 1212 Avenue M or online at www.huntsvilletx.gov/elections.
Positions currently held by Tracy Stroudt (Position 1), Rissie Owens (Position 2) and J.T. Langley (Position 3) will be up for election on the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees. To file for a place on the ballot, interested candidates should pick up an application at the Hawkins Administration Building, 441 FM 2821 E.
Two positions currently held by Judy Emmett and Dr. David Toronjo will be up for election on the Walker County Hospital District. Applications can be picked up at the district’s business office, 1300 11th Street, Suite 515.
Applications will be accepted from July 20 through August 19 with the last day for voters to register set for October 7. Early voting will be from October 25 through November 1 with the election set for November 5.
