Antique show returns for 16th year

A plethora of treasures will be available for the taking next weekend in Huntsville.
The 16th annual Huntsville Antique Show will open Saturday at the Walker County Fairgrounds, after record attendance last year. Over 65 antique vendors from across the country are expected to attend the event, which has become a staple to Southeast Texas.
“There are always a lot of neat things to see and buy at the show,” owner Kay King said. “These dealers bring high quality merchandise and love what they do. We offer an opportunity to shop for that special something in the comfort of the air conditioned main building at the Walker County Fairgrounds, beat the heat if it's hot or keep dry if it rains.”
Over 100 booths featuring all types of items will be available for attendees. Among the dealers will be Huntsville Junkers, Mimi’s on Main offering furniture, Texas Ray’s featuring records, coins, stamps and MPS Antiques featuring Texana work, folk art, collectibles, sterling, porcelain and pottery.
“No matter what your budget, you will be able to find something great at the show,” King added. “Among the offerings are, collectibles, vintage jewelry, estate jewelry, turquoise jewelry, furniture, glassware, vintage, clocks, lamps, stamps, historical documents and photos, coins and excellent concessions.”
Each year, the show has broken attendance records, with the last three shows attracting over 2,000 visitors. The show also attracts many visitors from out of town and brings increased business to Huntsville.
“The event has grown substantially over the years and has become one of the premier antique shows in the state of Texas,” King said. “We encourage tourists to make a weekend of it and spend some time in historic Huntsville visiting the local attractions, businesses and the downtown area. We hope people will fall in love with Huntsville and what it has to offer and make it an annual tradition of attending the show and spending some quality time in our quaint town.”
Admission to the show will be $7, with free entry for children under 12.
This year’s show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Walker County Fairgrounds. Lunch will be available for purchase on-site, prepared by the Garden Cafe.
