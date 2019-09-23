For the second time in a week, police say a home was shot at in a drive-by shooting.
Police were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Estill Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, after the victim reported shots being fired into her home. Officers say the victim was woken up after several shots were fired, hitting the outside of the house, the bathroom and a gas line. Police say the Huntsville Fire Department was able to repair the damage to the gas line.
“We are hoping the public will be able to assist with this investigation as they did with last weeks incident,” HPD Chief Kevin Lunsford said. “If you know what happened or hear any information, please report it.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
Tips can be reported to Chief Lunsford at 936-291-5480 or anonymously to Walker County Crimestoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.