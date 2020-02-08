The Huntsville Rotary Club will be bringing a night to remember Feb. 21 with their largest annual fundraiser benefitting children of the community.
WineQuest 2020 will embrace the timeliness with a fun and laid back Mardi Gras theme with music from Dallas-Fort Worth band Razz Ma Jazz that will keep guests moving and grooving all night long.
“They really know how to make a party zing, so they’ll be playing Dixie Land jazz. There will be dancing for those who want to dance or just sit and tap your toes because it’s hard to sit still while they’re playing,” Huntsville Rotary WineQuest chairman Karen Hewitt said.
Approximately 16 wines from around the world will be served with French chocolate truffles to pair with select bottles. This year’s event will also feature the new addition of six craft beers including local brewery Stesti Brewing Co. out of Lovelady, providing something for everyone.
Shrimp cocktails from 1836 Steakhouse and muffulettas from Schlotzsky’s will be served with bowls of jambalaya and King Cakes to fit the Mardi Gras theme.
10-12 large ticket items will be auctioned off at the end of the evening including a fur cape, Louis Vuitton handbag and a Sam Houston State University sports package.
The event will support Arise2Read, housing insecure students of HISD, Good Shepherd Mission, Safety Town, college-bound scholarships to students of HISD and the Rotary Club project “I Like Me” book program.
“This is a way for the community to have a nice time while doing good, knowing that their ticket or donation will go to a program that focuses on our future,” Hewitt said.
WineQuest will be held Feb. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Magnolia Lake event venue located at 2001 SH 30 in Huntsville.
The $55 individual ticket, or $50 individually when purchasing two or more, includes everything for the evening including a souvenir WineQuest 2020 wine or beer glass, unlimited hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer tastings.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://winequestrotary.net/
