Annual Summer Workshop registration opens at the Wynne Home

The Wynne Home Arts and Visitor Center in Huntsville has opened registration for their annual summer workshop series.
Workshops will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July, and are free to the public. There are many different projects for attendees to choose from, including basket weaving, wine cork necklaces, magnetic memory blocks and more.
The Wynne Home’s Cultural Services Manager, Sarah Faulkner, has been at the arts and visitor center since 2019 and enjoys working with her colleagues to host these workshops for the community.
“We hope that anyone that is interested in attending the workshops is able to find a topic that they are interested in and that they have an enjoyable time,” Faulkner said.
Community members looking to sign-up for one of the courses are encouraged to review the description for the workshops, as each event caters to different age groups. These descriptions, as well as the full list of activities can be found on the city’s events calendar webpage or the Wynne Home Facebook page.
Events such as the workshops contribute to the Wynne Home’s mission of promoting and sharing the arts alongside the Huntsville community’s heritage. The mission of promoting the arts is most certainly fulfilled, as participants frequently amaze instructors and their hosts at the Wynne Home with their individuality and style.
“We are looking forward to all of the classes. We are always amazed by the creativity of our instructors and participants,” Faulkner said.
Those interested in attending any of the workshops must register ahead of time through the Wynne Home’s registration portal. Each workshop has only six slots available, so those interested should sign up as soon as possible.
For more information on future events, follow the Wynne Home on Facebook @TheWynneHomeArtandVisitorCenter and on Instagram @thewynnehome.
The Wynne Home Arts and Visitor Center is open and free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
