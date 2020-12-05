The coronavirus pandemic has stopped a lot of events over the past eight months, but it will not stop the annual Huntsville Lions Club Christmas Parade this weekend.
The annual parade will step off from the campus of Sam Houston State University at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening, with a theme to honor the “Everyday Superheroes,” who have bravely served during the pandemic.
The parade will follow its traditional route, starting at the intersection of Sam Houston Avenue and Bowers Blvd. and proceeding north towards 11th Street, before disbanding at Ray Black Drive near Huntsville H-E-B. The entire route is just under one and a half miles in length.
Thousands are expected to turn out for the parade, which has annually served as the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Walker County for generations. Most businesses along the parade route permit public parking on the day of the parade.
In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, health officials are urging parade goers to distance themselves along the parade route. There are numerous vantage points along the parade route from which the festivities can be watched from inside a parked vehicle. And, while the early part of the route is often choked with spectators, there is always ample room towards the end of the route for spreading out.
OTHER HOLIDAY EVENTS
Organizations through Huntsville will be providing a fun-filled day on Saturday.
Begin your day at the Sam Houston Statue & Visitor Center “Open House” at 10 a.m. and enjoy hot wassail, cookies and 25 percent off your purchase at the gift shop. Open House will continue until 5 p.m.
Bring your four-legged friends for the “Santa Paws Costume Contest” beginning at 10:30 a.m. where awards will be given for the best “Owner-Pet Costume” and “Most Christmas Spirit.”
Continue your day shopping downtown and take part in the “Downtown Christmas Charm Tour”. Shoppers will receive a unique Christmas charm when they make a qualifying purchase at participating locations. Purchases and locations vary, so please check online at HuntsvilleMainStreet.com for more information.
The “Downtown Christmas Charm Tour” will continue through Saturday, Dec. 19.
While you are downtown you can follow Huntsville Main Street’s “Storybook Stroll.” Storybook pages will be posted in the windows of participating locations. The story begins at the Main Street Office.
Enjoy “Cider on the Porch” at The Wynne Home Arts & Visitor Center from 6 – 7 p.m. and claim your seat to watch the Lions Club Christmas Parade. Hot cocoa and cookies will also be available at the courthouse gazebo from 5 – 7 p.m.
