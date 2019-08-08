Annual back-to-school Texas sales tax holiday begins Friday

The annual back-to-school sales tax holiday is scheduled this weekend across Texas.
The Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office says the tax break begins Friday and runs through Sunday. Customers can buy most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — sold for less than $100— tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in the state.
“As Texas families begin the process of replacing their beach towels with lunch boxes, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save some money on supplies families need before the school bell rings,” Hegar said. “As a father of three, I know how these expenses can add up.”
The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items. The tax break does not include products such as jewelry, handbags, briefcases, luggage, computer bags, umbrellas, wallets and watches.
“In 1999, the first year, we predicted shoppers would save $32.6 million in state and local sales tax. This year, we estimate shoppers will save $102.4 million, so you can see how this holiday has caught on,” said Kevin Lyons, a spokesman for the Comptroller’s Office.
Consumers in Huntsville pay a sales tax of 8.25 cents per dollar, with 6.25 cents going to the state, 1.5 cents going to the city of Huntsville and a half-cent going to Walker County.
Items exempt from sales taxes this weekend appear on the Texas Comptroller’s Office website, texastaxholiday.org.
