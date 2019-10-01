Huntsville added nearly 12 square-miles to the city Tuesday when the City Council passed its largest annexation package in recent years.
Included in the 7,647 acre annexation packages is Huntsville State Park, three large industrial properties and multiple rural tracts that city leaders believe are primed for development.
The vote on the annexation packages was 7-2, with Ronald Allen and Joe Emmett casting the lone “no” votes. The duo did not provide any comment towards their vote, but councilmember Paul Davidhizar did speak, stating that “cities up and down the Interstate 45 corridor are annexing like crazy.”
“We are not Lubbock and we are not Austin … Huntsville is different, with 30% of the property within our city limits owned by the state. We can’t collect any taxes on that, so that means that all citizens within the city limits have to make up for that.
“As inflation keeps going up those in the city limits will have to pay more taxes if we don’t increase our tax base. With these annexations we are bringing in property that over the next 10, 20 or 30 years will become industrial and retail development.”
According to the city’s 2020 budget, property taxes generate approximately 20% of the city's revenue, while sales taxes makes up nearly a third.
“Everyone is saying that growth is coming to Huntsville and we are supposed to manage growth ... that is done by annexing properties,” Davidhizar added. “This is for the greater good of the citizens of Huntsville. That’s the reason that this council needs to and wants to annex this property”
However, many property owners disagree with how the city went about the annexation process after the passage of House Bill 3047, which was passed by the 2019 Texas legislative session to eliminate involuntary annexations by municipalities. That has resulted in a lawsuit filed in the 12th District Court.
“We find these annexations to not only be illegal, but poorly designated,” said Brett Strong, an attorney representing property owners who make up 10 tracts of land. “The purpose of House Bill 3047 was to make sure that annexations like this did not happen. What this city needs to do is do what is right and stop this process … I beg you to do this or we will be in a long drawn out process to be sure what is right is done.”
City Manager Aron Kulhavy said previously that the seven annexations would add nearly $500,000 in additional revenue for the city annually.
