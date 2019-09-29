A near 10-month quest to expand the city of Huntsville’s footprint by almost 12 square miles could be finalized Tuesday evening.
The Huntsville City Council is expected to vote on seven proposed annexations during its meeting. According to city manager Aron Kulhavy, during that meeting the council has the authority to accept the proposals has presented, cross out tracts or straight out reject the annexations.
“The council has the authority to pass it, say no to all of it, or carve out areas and remove tracts from consideration,” Kulhavy said. “Essentially they can make it smaller, but we can not go larger.”
But how can this be done, and what does it mean for the city of Huntsville? Here’s a breakdown of the situation:
Why now?
The city of Huntsville will be one of the final municipalities in Texas to adopt an involuntary annexation, after Governor Greg Abbott signing House Bill 347 earlier this year, essentially eliminating most unilateral annexations by any city, regardless of population or location. However, the planned city of Huntsville annexation was “grandfathered in” due to a resolution to prepare a service plan being adopted prior to the passage of the bill.
However, that has not come without a fight from property owners who could soon find themselves as residents of Huntsville.
“I think this is a rush job, because the city was trying to beat Governor Greg Abbott … the end product is not very good, and many areas could lead to legal questions,” said Champe Miller, a resident in Area A.
According to Kulhavy, plans to begin annexation proceedings were discussed in January. The first reading of the ordinance was held on August 6, and the second reading was delayed to allow the city to negotiate properties that currently have an agriculture exemption.
Under Chapter 43 of the Local Government Code, the city was required to offer development agreements to properties that have an agriculture, timber or wildlife exemption. In summary, under this agreement, valid for a period of 45 years, the city agrees to not annex the property provided it retains its exempt status. The property owner is allowed to construct accessory buildings to support the agriculture functions; however, subdivision of the property or development of the property more than these accessory structures or a single-family residence triggers a voluntary annexation.
Who is being annexed?
Currently, city officials are looking to annex seven areas of land that surrounds the city.
Area A includes 1,100 acres surrounding Interstate 45 on the northwestern border of the current city limits. According to Kulhavy, approximately 95% of the land falls under an ag exemption with only five properties failing to qualify, some of which have been vocal at public hearings.
“We are having trouble finding many people that are in support of your action,” said attorney Bret Strong, who is representing property owners in a lawsuit filed against the city. “The statutory framework for annexation was modified in 2019 … our legislatures and governor tried to fix the very thing that is potentially going to happen in this city, and that is annexing areas that are far from receiving any city services.”
Area B includes 1,393 acres on the northeastern border between Hwy. 19 and FM 2821. According to Kulhavy, the area is predominantly large tracts of land that already have city water and sewer lines.
Area C includes 256 acres east of the current city limits near Hwy. 190 and Old Phelps Road. According to Kulhavy, the area includes a large industrial user (Compass Chemical International) with a large impact on city services.
Area D includes 155 acres on the southeastern edge of the city limits near Hwy. 75 and Rush Road. According to Kulhavy the area includes two industrial properties and a 100 acre tract with city water and sewer that is “ripe for development.”
Area E is the largest area of the annexation, which includes 3,501 acres along Interstate 45 to the south, the majority of which is Huntsville State Park.
“The advantage to annexing this area is that we get to say as a city that we have a state park inside our city limits,” Kulhavy said. “We see no financial benefit from that, just something very good to offer and promote.
“There are also some very large tracts of land in that area. As we all know, the major growth corridor is from the south up I-45. Some areas in this section are primed for development with the next master plan.”
Area F is a 160 acre tract at the edge of the Westridge subdivision, that Kulhavy belives is primed for development.
Area G includes 1,082 acres on the western edge of the city limits near Hwy. 30 and FM 1791. According to Kulhavy, this area has a few large tracts that would be perfect for future subdivisions.
Litigation
Last week, five property owners of Area A, two property owners in Area G and the Walker County ESD No. 2 filed civil litigation against the city of Huntsville in the 12th District Court.
The city is required by the Texas Local Government Code to provide fire, police, street maintenance and solid waste services upon annexation.
“The city is simply looking for taxation,” Strong said. “The inventory and service plan have not been completed and are completely inadequate. You are potentially annexing one of the larger annexations in the history of Texas and it is not being done how the law requires.”
The Huntsville City Council is expected to go into executive session prior to voting on any annexation ordinances Tuesday evening. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall.
