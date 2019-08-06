A proposal for Huntsville to grow its base by 30% has not set well with many of the local property owners.
The proposal will take its next step tonight when the Huntsville City Council is presented ordinances in a bid to bring 7,571 acres of predominantly undeveloped property into its limits. However, no action is expected tonight with a vote for adoption scheduled for August 20.
There are many property owners that were annexed in the 80’s and they still have not received sewer services,” Linda Powell, a Huntsville resident who was speaking on behalf of her mother, said during a public hearing last month. “This country was based on individual rights, not corporate rights, and it is extremely arrogant for a group of individuals to come take land.
“Your not knocking on our door, your breaking our door down. We don’t need your help .. we have water, we have a sewage system and the Walker County Sheriff's Office does an exceptional job.”
According to an executive report on the proposal, the city of Huntsville is prohibited from selling water for any residents within another water or wastewater utility district.
“Extension of water and sewer infrastructure is done when development occurs, at the expense of the developer,” the report says. “Any new development will be responsible for designing and installing new water, sanitary sewer, stormwater management facilities and now roads at their expense.”
State law states that the city must provide full municipal services in the annexed area no later than 2.5 years after the effective date of the annexation, unless a schedule is provided for those services.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 347 in May, essentially eliminating most unilateral annexations by any city, regardless of population or location. However, the Huntsville annexation was “grandfathered in” since a resolution to prepare a service plan was adopted prior to the passage of the bill. However, the resolution was met with controversy when wording didn’t exactly match the requirements to be grandfathered in.
The areas proposed for annexation include 1,155 acres along Interstate 45 to the northwest, 776 acres between Hwy. 19 and FM 980 to the northeast and 137 acres along Hwy. 190 to the east. The city is also planning to annex an additional 254 acres along Hwy. 75 S. near Weatherford International, 3,548 acres along Interstate 45 to the south — including Huntsville State Park, 164 acres south of the Westridge Subdivision and 1,106 acres along Hwy. 30 west of the city.
