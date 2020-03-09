Andy Griggs to perform at Old Town Theatre

Louisiana musician Andy Griggs is bringing his unique musical style to Huntsville in a special acoustic show.
Andy Griggs is set to take the Old Town Theatre stage Friday at 8 p.m. Griggs, a Monroe native, was raised on the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggert, Waylon Jennings, Bill Monroe, hardcore blues and hardcore rock’n roll sprinkled with a touch of jazz.
“My musical tastes can be described as a pot of gumbo,” Griggs said. “There is no defining a style of song. As long as there’s soul, it has a place in music. I was a fan of all types of music. I am a fan of Albert King, but also Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin.”
Griggs was not always the musical type that he is today. Although he was a major fan of music, he did not begin to create his own, until personal tragedy struck. Griggs father, who led the praise and worship team at his local church, died of a brain tumor when he was just 11-years-old.
According to Griggs, his brother Mason, who he considers his hero, picked up the musical mantle of the family, standing out on guitar. However, tragedy stuck again, when Mason unexpectedly passed away at the age of 21 from heart complications he had since birth. Andy considers this a turning point in his life and a catalyst for his career.
“Music was a way for me to connect to my family who had passed on,” Griggs added. “When I jumped into music, I jumped into the deep end. By the time I turned 21, I moved to Nashville. My story is a lot different than what you typically hear of musicians who realize their talents at an early age and take to the stage. It was not like that.”
After making the move to Nashville, Griggs played in the ‘Jerry and Tammy Sullivan Band’ for several years, until he was offered a record deal with RCA Records. Shortly after signing with RCA, Griggs released his first single, ‘You Won’t Ever Be Lonely.’ To date, he has released five albums and is working on his sixth. Among his accolades are two No. 1 singles, five Top 5s and 4 other Top 10s.
“Singing with different artists like Tammy Sullivan and Waylon Jennings are some of the fondest moments I have as an artist,” Griggs said. “My current tour is straight from the heart and uses acoustic music to focus on the words. I am very excited to come to Huntsville and Texas in general. Texas is one of the most important places to perform and it is always my favorite. I hope to see a good turnout at the show and exceed all expectations.”
Tickets start at $18 and can be purchased at www.outhousetickets.com.
