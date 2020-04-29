'An unsung hero'

Behind every hero in the spotlight oftentimes lies another, quietly working to enable others to succeed. Call them a sidekick, call them an assistant, call them an out-right hero, but in this case, call them a sewing machine repair man.
“I’ve never been called a hero before, but I just love working on these machines … I’m just so glad I can help these people,” Dave’s Sewing Machine Repair owner Dave Godfrey said.
Godfrey has been repairing sewing machines in Southeast Texas for five years now and has since serviced over 500 sewing machines. His skills are now being put to the test as seamstresses are breaking out their long-forgotten sewing machines to pitch-in on the face mask movement.
“The last month and a half has exploded in business, and every last one of them has been ladies that are taking their sewing machines out of the attic, after being up there for 10 years thinking they’re going to go sew up some masks, and low and behold they don’t work,” Godfrey said.
He has serviced close to 40 machines dedicated to making masks, and is receiving more requests every day.
“There’s a lot of people out there doing it, I’m surprised. I get a call every day … they’re keeping me busy and I’m working seven days a week,” Godfrey said.
Recent client Vickie Nokes completed 450 face masks before breaking a needle on her favorite machine, almost forcing her to quit her new-found hobby.
“Evidently I broke a needle in there, which is like death to a sewing machine. I hadn’t made something in so long, and because it’s such thick material, it throws the timing off. It just makes a mess and it is something that I cannot fix,” Vickie Nokes said.
She brought her machine to him in pieces after trying to fix it herself, and with his help, was able to quickly return to making masks.
Most repair places as close as Conroe have a three week waiting period for a machine to be fixed, however Godfrey will fix a machine while the customers wait so that they can not only avoid the drive, but immediately return home to their mask making.
“They can see what’s going on and how I’m fixing it, I show them where to clean it and where to oil it so they can keep the thing updated a little bit on their end,” Godfrey said. “I just want to offer that service to them because nobody else is.”
“I call him an unsung hero, because he’s the one that’s keeping us going. If it weren’t for him, I don’t know what I would do because I would have to stop everything and come to a complete halt,” Nokes said.
Godfrey works on all types of sewing machines except Bernina, which can be serviced by Fabric Carousel, and specializes in older machines like the antique Singer models.
Dave’s Sewing Machine Repair is located in Trinity and offers pick-up options at Fabric Carousel in Downtown Huntsville. To request a repair, call (713)501-5980 or email davegodfrey49@gmail.com.
