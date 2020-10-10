An open letter to local law enforcement

In light of the current explosive environment in this nation of anger, hatred, selfishness and a general lack of concern for the welfare of others, we are at the crossroads of an extremely dangerous period in history.
Locally, we might not be concerned when we hear of a domestic hate group in Michigan making plans to attack the state’s capitol and confront capitol security and kidnap the governor and possibly kill her.
We should all be concerned, because we are all in this nation together. What happened in Michigan could very well happen in Texas and even happen in Huntsville.
For many years, Walker County has embraced an environment that is fertile ground for the development of hate groups. There have been situations to occur in the past that were precipitated by those groups that went unnoticed to local law enforcement or maybe even condoned by them.
A recent example was shown with the Sam Houston Statue incident. A known white supremacist sent out a call-to-arms for the protection of the stature based on false information about Black Lives Matter. It was reported that some local peace officers actually embraced that group’s presence.
There have been reports of peaceful protestors being harassed and threatened. There have also been reports of hostile situations, that very well could have escalated into violence.
I know personally that tension in America is at an all time high. That same tension can also be felt in Huntsville.
This hostile environment was not caused by him, but Donald Trump has been the fuel that has fanned the flames of hatred and racism. His outright refusal to denounce white supremacist has been a source of support for their cause. His statement to the proud boys to ”Stand down and to standby” was open support for them and other hate groups who have as it’s goal, to start a civil war in America.
There are real concerns in the Black community that centers around where local law enforcement stands when it comes to enforcing the law fairly in all situations and evenly with all people.
There is history in Walker County where fairness didn’t always exist in dealing with the minority communities. Many agencies, that include law enforcement agencies, very rarely employed and maintained employees that looked like the makeup of the county’s population. That is also true today.
Minorities, recognizing that their tax dollars pay the salaries of all of these public employees and they are not represented equitably; how do you think they feel? This situation forms the foundation of the real critical crisis that is about to occur.
There have been numerous efforts in America and in the state of Texas to make it extremely difficult for all people to cast their ballots. Voter suppression efforts have come in so many forms, etc voter ID laws, reducing and changing voting sites, dismantling the postal service and so many other negative efforts that severely impacted the minority communities.
In spite of all of the intentional efforts to reduce voter turnout, I don’t think that I have ever seen voters so energized.
When Trump encouraged law enforcement and his supporters to illegally get involved in the voting process, he opened the doors to potential conflict and a possible civil war.
The tension previously mentioned is not fear but is anger. So many people have decided that enough is enough. Enough of being disrespected and treated less than others. Enough of being overlooked and mistreated. Enough of not recognizing how statues and monuments of our horrible hateful past make them feel.
I have had many African Americans tell me that they are prepared for what ever is to come. They are planning and praying for the best, but will face the worst.
This open letter to our law enforcement leaders is an appeal for them to step up and take charge. Form a coalition with each other and the diverse community they represent, and make plans to prevent and head off any potential violence.
Initially, they need to do an in house assessment of their staff to determine who is professional and who needs to go. This should have been a continuous process. There are some who are not people persons and should find other employment.
With the collation, plans should be made to secure the early voting site and all voting sites on Nov. 3 to insure voters safety and to stop any efforts to disrupt the voting process. When these plans are completed they should be announced to the public for all to know and to understand that disruptions will not be tolerated from anyone.
I learned as a child that an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure.
It would be tragic for the community, that I believe that most of us love, to encounter a violent event that will always paint an ugly picture of who we are.
