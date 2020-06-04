An expression of love for the community

With community in the forefront of her mind, LaTanya Lewis was inspired to leave behind a 27-year career in the medical field to fulfill her life-long dream of serving up southern cuisine at the intersection of spiritual food and soul food.
Heavily influenced by the church, African American heritage and her family, Lewis’ cooking is reminiscent of the past and brings people together to build bonds over the table.
Originally planning to open Food-4-Tha-Soul food truck in Arnaud’s Food Park on March 30, Lewis’ plans were delayed from COVID-19 closures. However, she believes that it may have been for the best.
“I think my delay in opening was a good thing because when you think about people wanting to sit down and eat, you want to do that together as family and friends,” Food-4-Tha-Soul owner LaTanya Lewis said.
Lewis felt an urge to open quickly following the pandemic’s outbreak to be of service to the community. Since opening May 11, Food-4-Tha-Soul has thrived in its mission, regularly selling out of its southern cuisine before the day ends.
Lewis’ Southern style greens and turkey necks have become a popular hit with her homemade buttermilk pies, sweet potato pies and pound cakes made every day in her food truck.
For the food truck owner, southern cuisine and soul food go hand-in-hand in making up the fabric of her soul, deeply rooted with her fondest childhood memories of family, church and community.
“Soul food to me, really means family and being able to incorporate some of my African American heritage into those dishes,” Lewis said. “A lot of this is based upon family recipes and how we were raised.”
Lewis’ curiosity for cooking and baking began at the early age of seven in her hometown of Burton. Her father – a gardener whose flourishing garden was made available to the community – and her mother – a talented cook and baker – cultivated Lewis’ love for the intimate way that healthy food can bring people together from a young age.
“My mother would pull a chair next to her and the counter in the kitchen while she would prepare food. Oftentimes, she would be baking tea cakes, homemade cakes and pies for us, church members or someone in the community,” Lewis said.
“In my early teenage years, I began learning the true meaning of southern cuisine – flavorful cooking and baking with a sincere passion and love for others,” Lewis said. “It became my personal expression of love for my family, friends and community.”
Lewis brings recipes handed down through her family back to life and intertwines them with her own culinary creations with an emphasis on providing healthy and nutritious options for families to enjoy together at the park instead of typical fast-food. She’s looking at weekly “Wednesday Wings,” and regularly incorporating new dishes including chicken and waffles and oxtails when dining is open to 100% occupancy. To Lewis, soul food is made to be enjoyed fresh with the company of family and friends rather than reheated at home, reminiscent to her family’s meals shared after church on Sundays while growing up.
Less than a month into her first truck, Lewis has already been approached with the opportunity to expand with a second food truck in College Station and has her sights set on a restaurant in the future. But, she wants to take her time for now.
Food-4-Tha-Soul’s grand opening will be postponed until eateries are allowed to open to 100% capacity to inspire a more fun event that can safely bring families, including her own, together.
For the time being, the food truck is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until selling out on a Sunday, Monday and Tuesday schedule, alternating weekly with being open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays. Lewis is still figuring out which days are a good match for her business and plans to extend to full hours by the end or June or early July.
Arnaud’s Food Park is located at 2615 Montgomery Road in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.