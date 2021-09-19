'An Evening with the Stars' coming to Old Town Theatre

Spend “An Evening With The Stars” from Elton John and Billy Joel to Lady Gaga and Bette Mider on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Old Town Theatre in Huntsville.
Renowned as two of the most skilled impressionists on-tour today, and now in their 35th year, The Edwards Twins will amaze you with their dead-on impressions of superstar performers such as Elton John, Cher, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Bette Mider and many others.
Identical twins, the Edwards brothers have the ability to morph physically and vocally into more than 100 different celebrities. Utilizing the latest Hollywood grade makeup and prosthetics as well as the fashion designers of the stars themselves, they perform over 250 shows per year around the country and the world.
Produced by Anthony and Eddie, “An Evening With The Stars” has been a mainstay of the Las Vegas entertainment scene for 20 of the show’s 35-year run.
Eddie also just finished opening for Cher in Las Vegas and starred with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin In the Netflix show The Kominski Method.
Tickets to the family-friendly show are on sale, and available by calling 936-293-8681
or 844-214-7469 or online at theedwardstwins.com/event.
