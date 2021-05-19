Ammo maker seeks to relocate headquarters to Huntsville, investing $12 million

A firearms ammunition company is planning to move its headquarters to Huntsville and invest more than $12 million in the area.
Zinc Point Manufacturing, which produces small caliber ammunition packed in bulk for online customers, announced their intentions to move its Cleburne plant to Huntsville in exchange for an economic incentive package.
The package, which was approved by the Huntsville City Council, includes a 10-year tax abatement, a tax grant for environmental remediation up to $75,000 and incentives for the creation of up to 100 new jobs. The incentive package is valued at $500,000.
The company says that at least 40 jobs will be created, which they will be required to maintain due to the terms of the agreement.
“We are looking forward to the jobs. That is what we’re all about here, is bringing more jobs to the city,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said.
However, the economic incentive agreement, which was approved without the common second reading, didn’t receive unanimous support from the city council.
“This is the first time that the public has heard of this,” councilmember Dee Mullins said. “Huntsville is already known as a prison town and I don’t want us to be known as a bullet manufacturing town.”
Founded in 2015, Zinc Point Manufacturing is a leading online ammunition distributor. With access to an extensive ammunition network and its own manufacturing capabilities Zinc Point seeks to provide its clients with the most competitive pricing on the market.
The proposed site for the new ammo manufacturer is expected to be at the former Compass Chemical building near the intersection of Bearkat Blvd. and Hwy. 19.
