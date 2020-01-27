Frigid Texas nights seem to have no end in sight, so one local organization is working to ensure no Huntsville residents are left out in the cold.
The American Legion Post 95 Sons and Riders are hosting a coat and blanket drive in front of Abby Realty, located at 1212 12th Street, now through the end of spring. Anyone in need of a coat is encouraged to come by and grab one, free of charge. Those who may have a coat they do not need or want to donate one are encouraged to bring them down.
“We thought this would be an excellent project for the community, because there are many people in need locally and we do not want them to suffer,” American Legion Post 95 membership coordinator Tina McDonald said. “We realized that many people feel uncomfortable going to the mission or SAAFE House, or may not have money to get what they need, so we thought this would be a big help.”
Although this is the first time the organization has hosted a coat drive, the American Legion is no stranger to giving back to the community. Yearly activities and fundraisers held by the Legion are an annual chili festival each May, a Super Bowl cook-off and toy drives and give-aways during the holiday season.
“There are a lot of people here with big hearts and they just want to give back to the community and make it better,” McDonald added. “I had no idea how many homeless people we have locally, so I knew this drive could make a real difference.”
The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic, war-time veterans organization, devoted to mutual helpfulness. The non-profit organization is now comprised of over 3 million members across 15,000 posts worldwide. The Sons of the American Legion was founded in 1932 for those who’s parents or grandparents were in the organization.
Finally, in 1993, the American Legion riders were founded to participate in parades and other ceremonies that are in keeping with the aims and purposes of the American Legion, to promote motorcycle safety programs, to provide a social atmosphere for American Legion members who share the same interest and to use our Association to promote and support programs of the American Legion.
All three organizations place high importance on preserving our American traditions and values, improving the quality of life for our nation's children, caring for veterans and their families, and perhaps most importantly, teaching the fundamentals of good citizenship.
“This organization is very dedicated to honor and protect their communities,” McDonald said. “We are all very proud of our communities and always working to improve them.”
