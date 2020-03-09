Ambulance rates going up

Standby ambulance services in Walker County just got more expensive.
The Walker County Commissioners Court on Monday unanimously voted to double the rates for all entities that are requesting a paramedic ambulance crew to cover an event and standby for emergencies. The standby rate for the new contract is $100 per hour.
The increase is effective immediately.
The increase was based on recommendations from EMS Director John Nabors, who has pursued an update to the contracts and rates for the service for the first time in nearly a decade.
“This is for ball games, and any other standby event that we are paid for,” Nabors said. “We have always gone with a standard hourly rate, but we are behind what other entities are charging.”
The University Interscholastic League and NCAA require that ambulances be staged at the stadium for all varsity football games.
“If an ambulance is called then we will provide it, but I want to be sure that it is not costing the Walker County taxpayers,” Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3) said at a prior meeting.
HELP FOR CRABBS PRAIRIE
In a rare occurrence, commissioners gave unanimous approval for a $12,000 contribution to Crabbs Prairie Fire Department for the purchase of an off-road ATV and trailer.
The 2020 Polaris Ranger Crew will be used by the rural department for off-road rescue efforts.
Other action taken by commissioners included:
• Unanimous approval on the acceptance of Proclamation 2020-40 to recognize Severe Weather Awareness Week from March 15-21 in Walker County.
• Unanimous approval for a five-year renewal of a lease agreement between Walker County and EIP Holding for land holding the county’s office of emergency management’s communications towers.
• Unanimous approval for Walker County Pct. 4 Constable Gene Bartee to purchase new deputy’s equipment, totaling $5,859.52.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for March 16.
