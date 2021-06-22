Amateur radio operators to host annual field day at Josey Scout Lodge

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s amateur radio operators are headed to the historic Josey Scout Lodge with their radios and antennas for their annual Field Day on Saturday, an event sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, the national organization of ham radio operators.
Amateur, or “ham,” radio operators are individuals who use equipment at an amateur radio station as a means for communication with fellow hams on radio frequencies assigned to the amateur radio service.
This weekend, members of the Walker County Amateur Radio Group will be stringing their antennas on the grounds of the Josey Lodge as a way of sharing their hobby and educating the community on the integral part they play in its safety.
“It’s a very important hobby, it’s not just a fun hobby that some people do to talk to each other. Ham radio is about talking and communicating for emergencies,” said Dave Godfrey, president of the Walker County Amateur Radio Group.
With its membership of 30, WCARG serves as storm watchers for the area, and many of its members are active in Walker County Amateur Radio Emergency Services to provide communications between themselves and first responders, as well as neighboring communities. In the event of natural disasters like last year’s EF-3 tornado that ripped through Onalaska, as well as hurricanes and earthquakes, that may disrupt telephone and cell phone services, their services are essential in getting aid to those in need.
The group operates two repeaters in New Waverly that enable them to communicate through high frequency bands that can reach neighboring areas, such as Conroe and Crockett, like “walkie talkies on steroids,” according to Godfrey. However, this weekend’s Field Day event will enable curious visitors to connect with fellow hams from across the nation and down through Mexico, through voice and digital demonstrations.
Annually held at Kate Barr Ross Park, Field Day will be moving to the Josey Scout Lodge this year, where it will likely continue to be held in the future, due to the group’s strong scout engagement and its focus on getting younger generations involved in ham radio.
“A lot of people you talk to have never heard of amateur radio and have no clue of what it is. Some will say, ‘that’s a dying hobby, nobody hears about it anymore.’ There’s over 3 million ham radio operators in the world and over 800,000 just in the United States, so I wouldn’t call that a dying hobby by any means,” Godfrey said. “Bringing new blood into it, the younger generation, it just helps the hobby grow.”
Godfrey adds that ham radio is for anyone, no matter their age, and while the tests require a little studying, their youngest licensed ham operator is just six years-old.
“It’s a great way to get your young kids involved in something that you can do with them,” Godfrey said.
The WCARG Field Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the Robert A. Josey Scout Lodge in Huntsville, located at 1211 22nd Street. The event is free and open to the public to enjoy and will include the opportunity to take an Amateur Radio License Examination test for those who are ready, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
