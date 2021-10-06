Alpha Omega senior named commended student by National Merit Scholarship Program

HUNTSVILLE — An Alpha Omega Academy senior has been named as a Commended Student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Anna Short received a letter of commendation recently from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, according to AOA Headmaster Clint Allen.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation says that about 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. The commended students are among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” a spokesperson for NMSC said in a release. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
Alpha Omega Academy is a private, Christ-centered school in Huntsville, located at 3891 State Hwy. 30 West.
