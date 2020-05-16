Alpha Omega Academy opts for outdoor graduation today

Plans are moving forward for a high school graduation this weekend.
Alpha Omega Academy in Huntsville will be among the first schools in Texas to hold in-person commencement exercises Saturday afternoon.
With school districts across the state closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, school administrators from across the state began looking for alternative ways to provide a formal sendoff for the Class of 2020.
An in-person ceremony was a must for the private school’s headmaster.
“Our main goal was to make things as normal as possible for our senior class,” AOA Headmaster Clint Allen said. “We looked at postponing until June or July, but by that time you have kids that are shipping off to the military or to college. With only 20 graduates, we couldn’t afford to lose several kids.”
The ceremony is expected to take place at the Alpha Omega football field at 2 p.m. on Saturday, but will be moved to the Walker County Fairgrounds in the event of rain.
With public health and safety remaining the focus for all involved, the Texas Education Agency has shared detailed guidance on how to safely conduct these ceremonies, and each district is at liberty to determine if any of these options best serve the needs and desires of their community.
According to Allen, social distancing protocols will be in effect during the ceremony with six feet of distance between families. Prior to attending the ceremony, participating students and attending family members will also be screened for possible COVID-19 symptoms.
“Graduation is extremely important for our seniors and their families, so I’m glad that we will be able to honor them this weekend,” Allen added.
