A Walker County grand jury has indicted an alleged escort and her boyfriend last week, after police say they lured a potential robbery victim into a residence on Gospel Hill Rd. in Huntsville.
The charges are part of a slew of indictments filed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the second batch of indictments since the virus shut down the courts in March.
One of those is a case against Daquan Davison, 22, of Huntsville and Kaylin Murphy, 27, of Midway, who were both apprehended at a Houston-area motel in late May.
According to police records, the victim in the case was communicating with a prostitute online and agreed to meet Murphy at a local residence. Police say that when the victim arrived to complete the act, he was robbed by Murphy and Davison.
The victim says he was held at gunpoint and tied up, while the suspects attempted to withdraw money with his credit cards. However, he was able to break free and escape to a nearby Dollar General where authorities were contacted.
Davison is being held at the Walker County Jail on a $550,000 bond, while Murphy is being held on a $250,000 bond. If sentenced, Murphy and Davison could face sentences ranging from five to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.
Other indictments filed by the grand jury:
• Joseph Archuleta, 42, of Huntsville is charged with assault of a family/ household member, a third degree felony.
• Dexter Butcher, 42, of Huntsville is charged with manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, a first degree felony.
• Daquan Davison, 22, of Huntsville is charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.
• Calvin Dickey, 41, of Huntsville is charged with driving while intoxicated, a third degree felony.
• Lamorie Evans, 24, of Huntsville is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, a first degree felony, and theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.
• Devin Harrison, 17, of Huntsville is charged with escape while arrested or confined, a third degree felony.
• Teneasia Jenkins, 53, of Huntsville is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
• Ryan Knight, 22, of Huntsville is charged with manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance, a second degree felony.
• Christopher McGowan, 19, of Madisonville is charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.
• Omar Medrano, 24, of Huntsville is charged with manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, a second degree felony.
• Demond Mouton Jr., 19, of Huntsville is charged with burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony.
• Thomas Negrete, 20, of Lovelady is charged with unlawful carrying a weapon on alcohol premises, a third degree felony.
• Derrick O’bryant, 42, of Houston is charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, a third degree felony.
• William Parker, 49, of Huntsville is charged with forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.
• Rickey Vashon Riles, 32, of Huntsville is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
• Courtney Scott, 21, of Huntsville is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second degree felony, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third degree felony and tampering with physical evidence, a third degree felony.
• Adam Ford, 40, of Huntsville is charged with assault of a family/ household member, a third degree felony.
• Carter Gibson, 50, of Point Blank is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a third degree felony.
• Roger Williams, 35, of Huntsville is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third degree felony.
• Marcus Franklin, 33, of Pearland is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third degree felony.
• Robert Renfro, 31, of Trinity is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second degree felony.
• Stephen Copeland, 50, of Midway is charged wiht sexual assault of a child, a second degree felony.
• Christopher Winfree, 42, of Huntsville is charged with indecency with a child/ sexual contact, a second degree felony.
