The kids who worked all year to get their steers, lambs, goats and pigs ready to show at the Walker County Fair & Rodeo will get a chance to auction them off after all.
When officials canceled the 2020 fair because of coronavirus concerns, those junior exhibitors thought their dreams were crushed.
Not completely.
The Walker County Fair Association announced Friday that it will host an online auction for pre-registered exhibitors. The auction will include all livestock and non-livestock entries, though each exhibitor will only be allowed to sell one project.
“The fair association did not want to cancel the fair. However, out of respect for the worldwide pandemic and out of respect for the numerous recommendations from our local, state and federal governments along with the CDC, there is no way to have a 2020 Walker County Fair and Rodeo,” Walker County Fair President Mike Yargo said in a release. “It would be wholly unfair to have any kind of show of projects for some projects if the fair can't take place.”
The cancelation led Huntsville High School senior Bailey Lamb to take action. Lamb, who has raised goats for years, called on officials to reinstate the stock show with an online petition.
In the petition, Lamb wrote that student exhibitors do not want to sell their animals without first having some type of stock show. She also points out that despite the virus, members of the stock show community are willing to sacrifice some elements of normalcy in order to see their projects be seen.
“I was there when they canceled the Houston Rodeo and it was a very chaotic situation,” Lamb said. “I had friends who planned to bring their projects down there the next week and it was heartbreaking to see them lose that opportunity.
“Now for the Walker County Fair to do the same is really unfortunate. I am a senior and for myself and others to lose our last opportunity to show our hard work is wrong, which is why I started the petition.”
The cry for action worked, as fair officials announced Friday that they are working towards implementing the online auction.
“It is my hope the community comes together and like in the past with buyers groups and love, bid and contribute to these youth exhibitors who have spent 9-10 months and thousands of dollars in some cases with their projects,” Yargo added. “If we come together we can make lemonade out of the lemons the COVID-19 virus has dealt us.”
—
Trace Harris contributed to this report.
