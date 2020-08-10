Alisa White begins role as SHSU president

Alisa White began her role as president of Sam Houston State University Monday, becoming the 14th president of Texas’ third-oldest state university.
Dr. White, a Texas native, comes to Huntsville after serving as president of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, since 2014. She previously served as vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas at Tyler and Midwestern State University.
Dr. White earned a Ph.D. in Mass Communication and an M.S.L.S. degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and a B.A. in Business from Lee College (now Lee University) in Cleveland, Tennessee. In addition to her experience in Tennessee and Texas, she has held faculty and leadership positions in Alaska, Louisiana, and Georgia.
Dr. White and her husband, Elliott Herzlich, a jeweler, have three married children and five grandchildren. She succeeds Dr. Dana Hoyt, who retired after serving as president of SHSU since 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.